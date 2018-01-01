Spelling Bee Winners

Prince Edward County Public Schools held it’s Division Spelling Bee on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018. Thirteen students in grades 4-8th participated. Kathryn McElfresh, 8th grade student, is our 2018 spelling bee winner. Kathryn is now eligible to attend the Richmond Times Dispatch Scripp’s Spelling Bee to be held in March 2018. According to The Milton Hershey School, the Spelling Bee helps students advance their phonemic awareness and word knowledge. Spelling bees ask students to rise to the occasion and learn a variety of advanced words. In doing so, they learn not only the words themselves but also the study skills and self-discipline that they need to complete a challenging task. In addition, students learn to compete graciously, accept mistakes, and celebrate their successes, just as they do on the baseball or soccer field. At the same time, these events teach them that academic accomplishment is something of which they can be proud of.

Picured Front Row: Kaylie Ledger, Layla Nance, Jacob Meadows, Jacob Strickler, Steven Hayden, Austin Johnson, Tammie Brazeal, Elizabeth McElfresh

Back Row: Kathryn McElfresh (Spelling Bee Champion), Kate Flanagan, Niya Quick, Gabby Roldan, Attoria Brooks