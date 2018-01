Prince Edward County TRIAD to Meet Next Month

THE PINCE EDWARD COUNTY TRIAD MEETS NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TRIAD’S NEXT SENIOR EVENT IS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9th AT FIREMEN’S SPORTS ARENA IN FARMVILLE. TRIAD IS A COOPERATIVE EFFORT BETWEEN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, SENIOR CITIZENS AND AGENCIES THAT WORK TO PREVENT CRIME AMONG THE ELDERLY. THERE ARE TWO SPEAKERS SCHEDULED FOR THE EVENT…KRISTIN WENGER WITH THE BLUE RIDGE POISON CONTROL CENTER AND ROBERT M. MARMORSTEIN — A COMPUTER SCIENCE PROFESSOR FROM LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ALSO BE ON HAND. THE EVENT BEGINS AT NOON. IT’S OPEN TO ANYONE WHO WANTS TO ATTEND. WE’RE TOLD LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED.