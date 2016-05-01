TRIAD Event On February 9th

Prince Edward County TRIAD will hold its next senior event on Friday,

February 9, 2018 at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. A free lunch of finger foods will be provided beginning at noon. TRIAD is a cooperative effort between law enforcement, senior citizens, and agencies that serve seniors to prevent crime among the elderly. Guest speakers will be Kristin Wenger with the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center and Robert M. Marmorstein, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Longwood University. Local law enforcement will also be available to provide updates on current scams and fraud. ANyone is invited. There will be lunch and door prizes. For more information, call 434-298-6897.