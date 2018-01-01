Legislators visit PSR

Delegate James Edmunds and Sen. Mark Peake recently toured the new offices of Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA) at 1413 South Main Street while visiting Farmville. PSRAAA Executive Director Justine Young led the tour with Edmunds and Peake, describing the various programming and services PSRAAA offers to seniors in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties. “It was a real pleasure having our state representatives come see what we do for our clients and their constituents,” Young said. Pictured are, from left, Peake, Young and Edmunds.