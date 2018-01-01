Sprague joins PSR staff

Veteran meal delivery driver and bus operator Lexie Sprague Jr. has joined the ranks of drivers and site coordinators in the transportation and nutrition division at Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA).

Sprague can be seen with his signature smile delivering meals to seniors across the Heart of Virginia, along with operating one of PSR’s buses, transporting seniors from their homes to one of PSRAAA’s eight Friendship Cafes across the area.

“I’m pleased to be back working with the staff and the clients of this agency,” said Sprague.

“Lexie brings a wealth of intuitional knowledge of the region and our clients,” said PSRAAA Director of Transportation and Nutrition Jordan Miles. “He puts safety first in all assignments, and I’m proud to have him on our team.”

“Lexie is a familiar face to the eight-county region we serve, and has a passion for helping his neighbors and those in need,” said PSRAAA Executive Director Justine Young. “His being from Rice in Prince Edward County means he knows this area and connects well with our clients — both old and new ones alike.”

PSRAAA’s offices are located at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville. PSRAAA’s services are designed to help seniors lead independent lives and remain safely in their homes through a variety of programming free to most seniors in Amelia, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Prince Edward, Nottoway and Buckingham counties. ​

For more information regarding PSRAAA’s services and programming, call (434) 767-5588 or email PSR@PSRAAA.org.