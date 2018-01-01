Town manager tours new PSR

Longtime Farmville Town Manager Gerald Spates recently visited Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s (PSRAAA) new offices, located at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville. PSRAAA’s services are designed to help seniors lead independent lives and remain safely in their homes through a variety of programming free to most seniors in Amelia, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Prince Edward, Nottoway and Buckingham counties. ​Pictured is PSRAAA Nutrition and Transportation Director Jordan Miles, right, with Spates following the tour.