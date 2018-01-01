PECHS Band Auditions

On Saturday, January 13th our Eagle Band attended All-District auditions. Students named below are now accepted to participate in the district event on Feb 2-3.

Pictured: All District Students and their chairs

Front row: Rebekah Godfrey- 24th Chair Clarinet, Symphonic, Hannah Roldan- 3rd Alternate Alto Saxophone, Kathryn Trent- 11th Chair Clarinet, Concert , Amber Maliangos- 24th Chair Clarinet, Concert, Natalie Cheyne- 14th Chair Clarinet, Symphonic , Ms. Crouch

Back row: Abigail Swanson- 18th Chair Clarinet, Symphonic, Katrina Carrera-5th Clarinet Alternate, Samuel Godfrey- 1st Chair Percussion, Concert, Ian Lower- 7th Chair Percussion, Concert, Damon Sawyer- 2nd Alternate Tenor Saxophone, Benjamin Roberts- 2nd Chair Trumpet, Symphonic

Not pictured: Tabitha Hall- 7th Chair Flute, Concert , Ronny Carricato- 1st Chair French Horn, Junior Concert Band