Mrs. Beulah Womack is the first African American Female to be elected as Chairman of The Board at PECPS. Last week was the first school board meeting of 2018. We have three new school board members, a new chair and a new vice-chair. Meeting dates for 2018 have been posted. Visit our website for more information.

