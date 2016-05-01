Appomattox MS Teacher Wins Agriculture Scholarship

A teacher at Appomattox Middle School has received a prestigious award. Daniella Hodges is an agricultural educator and was given the 2017 Teachers Turn the Key professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators. As a recipient, Hodges will be invited to attend the NAAE annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee in December. According to a statement, the Teachers Turn the Key scholarship brings together young agricultural educators and immerses them with professional development addrewssing issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture.