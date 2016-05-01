Buckingham Chamber Awards

The Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce has handed out their annual awards. The annual banquet was held this year at the Dillwyn Fire Department and was catered by Piggin’ Out Catering. Wallace Good was honored as the Volunteer of the Year. Daniel Brickhill received the Youth Achievement award. Margaret Stout was given the Business of the Year award. Stout owns the Dillwyn Dairy Freeze. Meanwhile, Gene Bishop Dixon Junior was posthumously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His son, Guy Bishop Dixon accepted the award in his memory.