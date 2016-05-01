Farmville PD Honored By National Night Out Organization

The Farmville Police Department has been honored for its participation in the annual National Night Out program. According to the National Night Out website, Farmville ranked 14th out of about 300 police departments across the country in towns with populations between 5,000 and 15,000. National Night Out promoted relationships between community members and police officers, as well as neighborhood camaraderie. Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington told the Farmville Herald that the annual event is a great opportunity for officers to connect with residents. Farmville has been participating in National Night Out since 2010, but it first registered with the national organization in 2011.