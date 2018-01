The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to be part of the ribbon cutting for the new Hope Clinic of Farmville located at 1100 West Third Street Farmville, Virginia.

Names l-r: Kwabena Dankon, MD, Audrey Sullivan, Bob Alexander, Linda Cheyne, Kip Lafoon, Tammy Wingo, Justine Young, Kandel Barry, Patty Gormus, Fred Jibben, Joy Stump, Phyllis Jibben, Kerry Mossler, Alvin Wingo, Deanna Lloyd, Shawn Brenner, Tom Robinson, Charla Kvashicka