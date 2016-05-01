VDOT’S LYNCHBURG DISTRICT: 3:30 PM UPDATE

LYNCHBURG – (3:30 p.m.) Currently, snow is coming to an end from west to east across the state. Crews with the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continue to work primary routes (those numbered 1-599). Primary roads have some snow or slush on surfaces in many locations and secondary routes and neighborhood roads are snow covered.

VDOT crews are pushing snow in most areas and applying salt, sand and other abrasives, as needed. VDOT’s goal is to have roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends. Passable does not mean that road surfaces will be bare but that roads may be navigated safely with caution. The crews will not work on secondary routes or neighborhood streets until the primary routes have been fully addressed.

Of major concern today is the cold temperatures and increased wind leading into Thursday morning. Any moisture on surfaces may refreeze and lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists should monitor road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates will be posted to VDOT’s Lynchburg District Twitter account.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.

