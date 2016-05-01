SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL IN VDOT’S LYNCHBURG DISTRICT

LYNCHBURG – (11 a.m.) Snow continues across the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) this morning. Primary roads have some snow or slush on surfaces in many locations and secondary routes and neighborhood roads are snow covered.

VDOT crews are pushing snow in most areas and applying salt, sand and other abrasives, as needed. VDOT’s goal is to have roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends. Passable does not mean that road surfaces will be bare but that roads may be navigated safely with caution.

Of major concern is the cold temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday and, perhaps Thursday night into Friday morning which may result in the refreezing of any melted snow and could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists should monitor road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to VDOT’s Lynchburg District Twitter account.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.