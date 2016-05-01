VSP RESPONSE IN WINTER SNOW AS OF 10 AM

Highways across much of western and central Virginia continue to be impacted by the falling snow in those regions.
As 10:15 a.m., Wednesday (Jan. 17), Virginia State Police troopers are responding to 61 traffic crashes and 6 disabled vehicles statewide:
Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)
Traffic Crashes= 7
Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)
Traffic Crashes=6
Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)
Traffic Crashes=16
Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)
Traffic Crashes=8
Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)
Traffic Crashes=2
Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)
Traffic Crashes=17
Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)
Traffic Crashes=3
The majority of the traffic crashes reported only involve damage to vehicles.
For road conditions, Virginians are reminded to use the VDOT 511 system. Please do not call 911 or #77 to ask about road conditions, as these are emergency numbers and need to remain open to emergency calls.
Those who do have to travel today are advised to…
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Slow speed for conditions.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
Corinne N. Geller
Public Relations Director
Virginia State Police