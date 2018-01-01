The 23rd annual Longwood Honors Jazz Ensemble and the 27th annual Honors Concert Band performances were held on Friday, January 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. More than 120 outstanding musicians representing 13 area high schools were recommended by their director and then selected by faculty at Longwood University.

The students then combined to form ensembles under the direction of Longwood Department of Music faculty members Dr. Charles Kinzer and Dr. Gordon Ring. Prince Edward County Public Schools were of course involved and well represented!

Left to Right:

First Row: Ms. Crouch, Abigail Swanson, Natalie Cheyne, Amber Maliangos, Audrey Butler, Kathryn Trent, Damon Sawyer, Rebekah Godfrey, Jordan McDougald, Mr. Taft

Second Row: Joseph Edwards, Ian Lower, Pieter Green, Benjamin Roberts, William Stimpert, Samuel Godfrey