Fireworks And Open Burning Rules Delayed In Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors has decided not to vote on new fireworks and open burning ordinances. At last week’s meeting, the supervisors tabled a request to revise the county code to include permits for fireworks, blastings, and open burnings. A permit for blasting would cost 100 dollars, 50 dollars for open burning permits, and 75 dollars for fireworks displays. Fireworks displays would also require an insurance policy of no less than a million dollars. Transporting fireworks would also become illegal in Cumberland County. The local fire department marshals are requesting the changes.