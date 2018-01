The weather is forcing a lot of closings and delays today. All Prince Edward County public schools are closed today, along with Nootoway County, Lunenburg County, Cumberland County, Charlotte County, Buckingham County, Appomattox County and Amelia County. Amelia Academy is also closed, as wlel as Brunswick Academy, Brunswick County, Fuqua School, and Longwood University in Farmville. The Lunenburg and Nottoway Correctional Centers are operating on code yellow status.