OVERNIGHT STORMS MAY CREATE TRAVEL HAZARDS

Winter weather is forecast across the Commonwealth of Virginia once again and crews in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are ready for whatever comes their way.

Approximately 200 miles of primary roads in the District have been pretreated with brine in anticipation of this storm. Crews are currently in 24-hour operations and will remain so throughout the weather response. Crews will begin to push snow on primary roads once approximately two inches has accumulated. Salt, sand and other abrasives will be applied as needed to assist motorists.

VDOT’s goal is to have roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends. Passable does not mean that road surfaces will be bare but that roads may be navigated safely with caution.

Cold temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday and Thursday night into Friday may result in the refreezing of any melted snow and could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists should monitor road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to VDOT’s Lynchburg District Twitter account.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.