PEC INVOLVED IN 23RD ANNUAL LWU HONORS JAZZ ENSEMBLE

The 23rd annual Longwood Honors Jazz Ensemble and the 27th annual Honors Concert Band performances were held on Friday, January 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. More than 120 outstanding musicians representing 13 area high schools were recommended by their director and then selected by faculty at Longwood University.

The students then combined to form ensembles under the direction of Longwood Department of Music faculty members Dr. Charles Kinzer and Dr. Gordon Ring. Prince Edward County Public Schools were involved and well represented!