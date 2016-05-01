ARREST MADE IN HIT-AND-RUN IN HALIFAX COUNTY

Virginia State Police have charged an Appomattox County man in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian in northern Halifax County on Friday (Jan. 12). Following up on several tips and leads during the course of the investigation, State Police late Saturday night (Jan. 13) arrested Corby Watson, 30, on one count of hit and run. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. The vehicle Watson was driving, a red 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, has also been recovered and processed as evidence by State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m., Friday (Jan. 12) on Route 501/L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway approximately a ½ mile north of Route 632/Hog Wallow Road.

Watson was traveling north on Route 501 when he decided to pass the vehicle in front of him. Watson illegally used the right shoulder to pass the vehicle and struck a Charlotte County man walking on the right shoulder. After striking the male pedestrian, Watson’s vehicle then struck the guardrail. The impact of the crash threw the pedestrian to the ground and the Watson fled the scene.

The male pedestrian was transported to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. State Police want to thank everyone who called in with information related to this incident, as the tips were invaluable to the identification and eventual arrest of Watson.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

VSP