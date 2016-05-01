Pamplin Solar Facility Permit Approved

The Turning Point Energy special use permit for a solar electrical facility on Good Hope Road in Pamplin has been approved by the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. At last week’s meeting, Turning Point representative Adam Beale said that the solar panels are designed to adjust to the sunlight so they can absorb as much of the sunshine as possible. Beale assured one local resident that the panels have very little glare associated with them because they absorb the sunlight rather than reject it. Turning Point has a current 20 year lease on the land along Good Hope Road. When they no longer want to use the land, the company says it will return the land to its original state, not including trees that are currently in the area.