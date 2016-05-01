Fatal Fire Reported In Cumberland County

We begin in Cumberland County, where firefighters are investigating a tragic house fire. It happened Friday night in the 1500 block of River Road, where one person was killed. Fire Chief Ryan Bates says the victim has not been formally identified yet, but another person survived the fire. The first crews on scene tried to break through a window, but they were forced back due to the heat and flames. No word on the cause of the fire yet. The victim who survived was taken to Centra Southside for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.