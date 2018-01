The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was thrilled to join Bonnie Shelton and her team for the KFC Ribbon cutting this week!

Names L-R: Robert Alderman, Justine Young, Tammie Johnson, Patrice Peaks, Donald Lee, Kerby Moore, John Robertson, Debbie Deane, Benjamin Dun, Brian Lewis, Gerry Spates, Tonia Wright, Shaalexis Lewis, Joy Stump, Kerry Mossler, Mae Townsend, Bonnie Shelton, Latrice Lawson