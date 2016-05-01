LWU ANNOUNCES POOL OF CONTESTANTS FOR TALENT EVENT

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood athletics is excited to announce a lineup of seven contestants for the first ever “Farmville’s Got Talent” competition, which kicks off the first round live in Willett Hall at halftime of the Longwood men’s basketball team’s matchup against Campbell this Monday, Jan. 15.

The town-wide event, which is open to participants of any age and talent from Farmville or the surrounding area, will feature four singers and three variety acts from contestants ranging from ages 15 to 61.

Putting their singing talents on display in Monday’s opening round will be Cathy Allen-Williams of Farmville, Shatina Parker of Farmville, Remir Parker from Cumberland County, and Longwood University theater student Garrett Reese.

The variety acts will feature the guitar and violin duo Sabrina Brown and Bill Powers, better known as “Powers & Brown,” extreme jump roping performed by Longwood University business student Hannah Prem, and poi dancing performed by Farmville resident Justin Williams.

The top three performers from Monday’s semifinal round – as decided by a selection committee with input from fans in attendance at the basketball game – will move on the championship round, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Longwood men’s basketball game against Radford.

The winner of Farmville’s Got Talent will receive a grand prize of $500.

Tickets for the Longwood basketball game and Farmville’s Got Talent semifinals, available at www.LongwoodTickets.com, are $12 for reserved seating, $7 for general admission and $4 for Longwood faculty and staff, senior citizens (65+) and children 12 and under. Longwood students will receive free admission.