Cooper-Jones To Serve As PE Board of Supervisors Chairperson

Pattie Cooper-Jones has become the first woman and the first black person to hold the chairperson position of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. Cooper-Jones is the representative from the Farmville 801 district. Cooper-Jones has been a resident of Famrville since 1983 and said she has always felt that this was the place she was destined to be. She acknowledged the good work of outgoing chairperson Bobby Jones. Each chairperson on the board of supervisors serves a one year term as the leader.