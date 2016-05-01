Fuqua Band Students Get Earplugs Donation

The Farmville Lions Club has continued its long tradition of helping out children’s programs. The local Lions Club this week donated sets of earplugs to students in the Fuqua Middle School band programs. The earplugs were donated as an encouragement to preserve hearing loss. This is the third such donation by the Lions Club around the Heart of Virginia. The specialized earplugs dampen the stronger sounds of the instruments, while still allowing the students to hear the notes that are being played. Prince Edward County Public Schools and Cumberland County Public Schools have received a similar donation, according to the Farmville Herald.