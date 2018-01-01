PE Middle School Choir Performs

Prince Edward County Middle School Show Choir Performed for parents, teachers and students.  This group is sponsored by the 21st Century Learning Center Program.  They practice after school several days a week.

Left to Right Back Row: Uniya Edmonds, Laila Jones, Grace Buczek, Meera Mishra, Christopher Robinson, Alia Walker

Left to Right Front Row: Krystiana Pearl, TyQueana Harvey, Mya Patterson, KeMiah Hamlett, Ms. Angeles Christian (Director), Danyel Haskins, Lameeka Abbitt, Victorya Morton, LaMiya Johnson, and Kryin Lyttle

