Parents Get Certified

Prince Edward County Public Schools offered a free parent class this fall in Microsoft Word sponsored by 21st Century Community Learning Centers here at Prince Edward County Public Schools. The course lasted for 7 weeks meeting 1 night per week for 2 hours. There were 7 parents enrolled. Upon completion of the course, students may opt to take the certification exam for FREE (typically the cost is $165 per exam) administered via Certiport. Some students preferred just to learn the basics about using Microsoft Word, while two students from this particular class obtained the credential. Becoming a Microsoft Office User Specialist allows individuals the following achievements:

• Achieve industry-recognized certification.

• Learn the computing skills companies are looking for.

• Boost your workforce resume.

• Differentiate yourself from other applicants.

• Gain valuable experience and confidence.

Pictured (L to R) is Shakira Coles, PECPS parent, now certified in Microsoft Office for Word Melissa Robbins, Instructor