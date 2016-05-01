Prince Edward School Board Member Chosen For Governor’s Task Force

A Farmville School Board member has been appointed to the governor’s task force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia. Cainan Townsend is currently the Farmville 701 District Prince Edward County school board representative. He is also the director of education and public programs at the Moton Museum. In speaking to the Farmville Herald, Townsend said that the task force is comprised of private citizens, historians, delegates, and state senators. The group’s job is to compile research and put things together in ways that haven’t been done for historic sites in Virginia.