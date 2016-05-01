Burkeville Man Sentenced For DUI Crash Death

A Burkeville man is going to prison for the next decade or more. 23 year-old Torrey Jamal Branch had earlier pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed 19 year-old Shelly Warner. Branch was charged with involuntary DUI manslaughter, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana for the November, 2016, crash that took place on Route 15 about one mile south of Route 360 or Red Road, in Buckingham. Shelly was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, Branch will have to serve 99 years of supervised release after his prison term is completed.