VSP Investigating Two Deadly Crashes Across The Region

A couple of tragic accidents in the region. First, Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County that took place around 8:30 in the morning on Sunday. It happened along Route 29 just south of Lynch Mill Road in Altavista. A statement from VSP spokesperson Corinne Gellar says that a 2000 Volvo was headed north on Route 29 when the driver ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The driver, 24 year-old Porsche Henderson, of Middletown, Delaware, was killed.

Then on Tuesday just before 1am, Gellar says another crash happened in Buckingham County in the 3300 block of Perkins Mill Road. A 1997 Toyota Corolla was traveling alonf Perkins Mill Road when it also ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. A female passenger in the vehicle, 37 year-old Tawanakie Harper, of Buckingham, was killed. The driver was also critically injured, but Gellar’s statement does not identify that person. Slick road conditions were a factor in the crash.