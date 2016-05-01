LONGWOOD EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH adidas

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood University and adidas today announced a new multi-year extension of their partnership in which the Portland, Ore., based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Lancers.

“Longwood athletics has long enjoyed our partnership with adidas, and we’re excited to extend that partnership for years to come,” said Troy Austin, athletics director for Longwood University. “Being an adidas-sponsored school allows our student-athletes access to some of the highest quality sports apparel and equipment in the world. Beyond that, we are very pleased with the customer service adidas provides our programs, and we’re happy to continue displaying the adidas logo next to Longwood’s.”

With the new deal, adidas will supply the Lancers’ 14 teams with footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories through the 2022-23 season.

“Our mission is to help athletes perform better, and we seek to inspire through our products, our style and in communities,” said Jim Murphy, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at adidas North America. ” We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Longwood Athletics and our on-going efforts to help them execute their mission to build school pride and amplify the great story of Longwood University.

“We’ll bring our newest and most innovative high-performance products, along with our creativity and collaborative efforts to the Lancers and we’re honored to be a part of their commitment to empowering people to reach their potential in intellection pursuits, athletic competition and community outreach.”

adidas is a global designer, developer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories with the mission to make all athletes better. adidas is the official uniform, footwear and apparel provider for more than 100 collegiate programs including Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State and Texas A&M. adidas has marketing agreements with the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Soccer (MLS).

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

————-

Chris Cook

Longwood University