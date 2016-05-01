VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CAMPBELL COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper D.L. Thomas is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Jan. 7, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. on Route 29 south of Lynch Mill Road in Altavista, Va.
A 2000 Volvo S80 was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.
The driver, Porchia B. Henderson, 24, of Middletown, Del., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:
Corinne N. Geller
Public Relations Director
Virginia State Police