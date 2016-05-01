PE Basketball Games Rescheduled

The weathwer causing some postpoonements for the Prince Edward County boys and girls basketball games. Last night’s games with Goochland have been moved to Saturday, January 13th. The boys game will be at Goochland with a 5:30 tipoff. The bus will leave the school at 3:00. The girls game will be at Prince Edward County starting at 5:30. Also, the January 5th games will also be rescheduled to Wednesday, January 24th. The girls game with Nottoway will tip off at 5:30 AT Nottoway. The boys will play at Prince Edward, also starting at 5:30.