Garbage Route Changes for January 12th-January 19th

In observance of state and federal holidays, town offices will be closed on Friday, January 12th and Monday, January 15th. There will be no business garbage or cardboard pickup on either of these days. Monday’s business and residential pickup, along with Tuesday’s regular residential route, miscellaneous call in collection, and curbside recycling, will be on Tuesday, January 16th. Business garbage and cardboard will only be collected on Tuesday and Friday for the week of January 15th – 19th.

Loose leaf pickup by vacuum truck will end on Friday, January 19th. After this date all leaves will need to be bagged for collection. Please remember to remove all debris (limbs, sticks, etc.) from the loose leaves.

Summary

Friday, January 12th | No business garbage or cardboard

Monday, January 15th | No residential garbage collection | No business garbage or cardboard

Tuesday, January 16th | Monday AND Tuesday residential garbage | Residential curbside recycling | Business garbage and cardboard | Miscellaneous call-in collection

Wednesday, January 17th | Wednesday residential garbage | No business garbage or cardboard | Business recycling and residential cardboard call in

Thursday, January 18th | Normal routes

Friday, January 19th | Business garbage and cardboard | Last day for loose leaf vacuum collection

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331.