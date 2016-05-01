MOTORISTS ENCOURAGED TO MONITOR WEATHER FORECASTS

LYNCHBURG – A mixed bag of precipitation is likely across the commonwealth today, including the possibility for snow, freezing rain and rain in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and VDOT is encouraging motorists to keep an eye on the weather forecast and conditions before traveling.

Lynchburg District crews began pre-treatment of major roadways over the weekend and are continuing today. In addition, crews will be applying abrasive materials at various trouble spots prone to icing.

Due to low pavement temperatures any precipitation that may fall could create slick road conditions. Motorists should pay particular attention on bridges, overpasses, ramps and shaded ramps which typically freeze first.

Driving in icy conditions is tricky. Here are some tips to help drivers be safe: pull wipers away from your windshield when parked to prevent them from freezing to the windshield, make sure your windshield washer solvent is the correct type for winter weather, accelerate and decelerate slowly, drive slowly but maintain your speed and increase the distance between vehicles.

Since the weather may vary widely by location, drives are advised to use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along their routes and at their destination.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTLynchburg.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.