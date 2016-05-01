Maryland Teen Killed In Nelson County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Nelson County Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to Router 29 just north of Davis Creek Lane just after 1pm and found that a 2004 Honda Accord was headed south on Route 29. The driver ran off the highway and into the median, where the vehicle struck an embankment and flipped over several times. The driver, 19 year-old Curil Jenkins the Third, of Baltimore, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.