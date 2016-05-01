Man & Woman Arrested For Disturbing Robbery Of Elderly Buckingham Woman

Buckingham County investigators are looking into a disturbing robbery that left an elderly woman seriously injured. It happened on January 4th, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Just after 7pm, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Francisco Road in the Toga area. When they arrived, they found an 82 year-old woman who had apparently been beaten over the head. Trhough the investigation, several suspects were developed, along with a possible suspect vehicle. Later that night, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching that description and pulled over 38 year-old Maurice Chambers and 37 year-old Larisa Wright. Both were arrested and charged with the robbery and are awaiting arraignment at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville.