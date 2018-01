Farmville’s Got Talent Scheduled For Monday

THERE’S A COMMUNITY TALENT COMPETITION COMING UP LATER THIS MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE’S GOT TALENT IS A MULTI-ROUND COMPETITION INVOLVING CONTESTANTS OF ALL AGES AND TALENTS. THE FIRST ROUND OF THE COMPETITION IS COMING UP MONDAY, DURING HALFTIME OF THE LONGWOOD MEN’S BASKETBALL GAME AGAINST CAMPBELL. EIGHT WINNERS WILL MOVE ON TO THE NEXT ROUND…ONE WEEK LATER AT WILLETT HALL. THE FINAL THREE CONTESTANTS WILL COMPETE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th DURING HALFTIME OF THE LONGWOOD GAME AGAINST RADFORD. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, OR YOU’D LIKE TO SIGN UP, SEND AN EMAIL TO FARMVILLE’S GOT TALENT AT G-MAIL DOT COM.