Rollover Crash Blamed On Weather Conditions

It apparently looked a lot worse than it actually was. Prince Edward County authorities say nobody was injured when a pikcup truck overturned in the 2600 block of Abilene Road Thursday. Deputies blamed the weather for creating poor road conditions at the time of the wreck. As the driver was westbound, Sergeant Andy Cary told the Farmville Herald that the driver moved over slightly to the right side of the road to give another, oncoming vehicle, more room to pass by. However, the right side tires dropped off the side of the road and the driver lost control and flipped at least once.l The driver’s name was not released.