THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 01/01/2018 AT 0513 HOURS.

THE NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR GERALD HAMILTON ADAMS, A WHITE MALE, 81 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’ 9“,

WEIGHT 160 lbs, WITH HAZEL EYES, GRAY HAIR, AND A THICK GRAY BEARD. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE MULTI-COLORED FLANNEL SHIRT, BROWN JEANS, AND BLACK HOUSE SLIPPERS.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 12/31/2017, AT 2100 HOURS, AT HIS RESIDENCE, 706 JAMES DRIVE, NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, 23605.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND HIS DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. HE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

PLEASE CONTACT THE NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT

1-757-247-2500 IF LOCATED.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/