Buckingham Supervisors To Consider Private Airstrip Request

Meanwhile, in Buckingham County, anothe rpublic hearing there will focus on a special use permit for a private airstrip along Jericho Road. Supervisor Morgan Dunnavent, of District 4 in Buckingham County, is the owner of the property. He has filed for a special use permit for a 23-hundred foot grass airstrip for non commercial private airplanes. The airstrip will not have to be certified by the FAA, but it will have to be registered with the federal agency. During a November planning commission meeting, two people spoke. One was in favor of the strip, while another said he was concerned about fuel usage on the property, along with the possibility of destroying the landscape and serenity of the region. The hearing is scheduled for January 8th.