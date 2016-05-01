Prince Edward Supervisors To Hear Public Comment On Zoning Requests

The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors has scheduled a couple of public hearings on local issues. The hearings will be held Tuesday, January 9th at 7:30 p.m. in the Board of County Sueprvisors Room located at the Prince Edward County Courthouse in Farmville. The firstr item up for discussion will be a request to amend the zoning ordinance to allow Custom Manufacturing Facilities in the A1, Agricultural Conservation District, by Special Use Permit. The second item for discussion is a request by Turning Point Energy for a special use permit to operate a major utility and allow construction of a Solar Electrical Generation Facility located on Good Hope Road near Llama Road. That land is also currently zoned as agricultural Conservation District land.