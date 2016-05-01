New Center For Rural Virginia Director Is Longwood Graduate

A graduate of Longwood University has been appointed the new director of the Center for Rural Virginia. Kristie Helmick Proctor most recently has worked with the National Federation of Independent Business. A news release from the Center for Rural Virginia says – while there, Proctor managed a staff that implemented and oversaw grassroots activities in 17 different states. As executive director of the center, Proctor will work with state lawmakers to highlight issues relating to southern Virginia and rural areas. One of her top priorities, she says, will be to increase access to high speed internet in the Heart of Virginia.