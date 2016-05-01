Prince Edward County Man Arrested For Farmville Bank Robbery

A Prospect man who spend Christmas in jail is suspected of holding up the BB&T bank branch on South Main Street in Farmville. The robebry took place Thursday, and within a few hours, authorities had arrested 21 year-old Malik Allen Cooper. He was held over the holiday weekend in the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond. A statement from Farmville Police say the robber handed a teller a note demanding money. The note also mentioned that the man was armed. The bank employee did comply with the demand and then the suspect calmly walked out of the bank. He never actually did display a weapon, the statement said. Other customers in the bank were not aware of what was going on. Cooper was found at his home in Prince Edward County and deputies say they recovered multiple items of evidence that were used in the crime, including a large amount of cash. Cooper could be arraigned as early as today in local court.