Farmville Trash Routes Altered For Holiday

DOn’t forget that Farmville trash routes will be changed for the Chrisdtmas and New Years holudays. In fact, Farmville town offices are closed today, and won’t reopen until Tuesday. No Garbage collection on Monday. If your trash day is Monday, you’ll be served on Tuesday. Business garbage and cardboard recycle collections will also take place on Tuesday. If your trash day is Tuesday, you’ll be served on Wednesday. However, no business or cardboard service will be collected on Wednesday. You can call in requests, however. Wednesday collection will take place on Thursday, the 28th. A news release from the Town of Farmville says CHristmas Treets will be picked up on Thursday and Friday, the 28th and 29th and again on January 3rd. Loose leaf pickup ended yesterday (Thursday) and won’t resume again until January 3rd.