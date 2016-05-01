Carter To Resign As Cumberland County P&Z Director

Cumberland County now finds itself searching for a new planning and zoning director. Sara Carter has announced she’ll be leaving her duties to take a job as the town manager for the Town of Amherst. Carter says her new duties are scheduled to begin January 10th. US Census figures show Amherst currently has a population of about 31,600. Carter has been the Cumberland County Planning and Zoning Director for the past four years. She said at last week’s board of supervisor’s meeting that her last day in Cumberland County would be January 8th.