MOTTLEY ARRESTED IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION

FARMVILLE, VA – Robert A. Mottley, age 77, of Farmville, Virginia was arrested on December 18, 2017 in relation to a child pornography investigation. Farmville Police also served a search warrant at his residence at the 400 block of Third Avenue. Multiple computers and various electronic devices were seized and will be submitted for forensic examination. Mottley was charged with one (1) Felony count of Possession of Child Pornography, and four (4) Felony counts of 2nd or subsequent offense of Possession of Child Pornography. Mottley is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

The local investigation was initiated when Farmville Police were contacted by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SVICAC). The Task Force had developed information that Mottley was involved in the distribution of child pornography via a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The case remains an active investigation and Farmville Police will continue to work with the Southern Virginia ICAC and other law enforcement partners to determine the extent of the distribution of this material.