Water Tank Work Being Done At Keysville

Southern Corrosion has been chosen by the Keysville town council to perform cleaning and repair work for the Charlotte County water tank located at the Charlotte County Industrial Park. It’s expected the work will take several more weeks to be finished, weather permitting. The work includes cleaning both the interior and exterior of the 300-thousand gallon tank. During this time, residents around Keysville are encouraged to practice water conservation by limiting the amount of water used to wash vehicles. If residents notice a decrease in water pressure, they’re asked to call 434-547-6611.